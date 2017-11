CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — New Zealand defeated Wales 33-18 in rugby at Principality Stadium on Saturday.

___

New Zealand 33 (Waisake Naholo 2, Rieko Ioane 2, Anton Lienert-Brown, tries; Beauden Barrett 4 conversions), Wales 18 (Scott Williams, Gareth Davies tries; Leigh Halfpenny conversion, 2 penalties). HT: 12-11