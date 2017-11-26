Swansea ends losing streak with 0-0 draw vs Bournemouth

SWANSEA, Wales (AP) — Swansea ended its losing streak in the Premier League with a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday but failed to ease the pressure on head coach Paul Clement.

Four successive defeats had dropped Swansea into the relegation zone and left Clement facing awkward questions over his future.

Those questions might remain after midtable Bournemouth kept a third successive clean sheet, but at least Clement saw an improved Swansea performance which should have brought all three points.

Swansea still labored to create chances but there was a greater intensity about its play than in recent weeks.

Substitute Leroy Fer burst through the Cherries' defense seven minutes from time.

Fer forced Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic into his first save of the game and then placed the rebound wide when it seemed simpler to score.

Swansea is 19th with nine points from 13 games.