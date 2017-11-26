No. 7 Mississippi State beats Green Bay 67-46 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Roshunda Johnson added 14 Saturday, leading No. 7 Mississippi State past Green Bay 67-46 in the Cancun Challenge.

The Bulldogs (6-0) jumped ahead 17-6 and a big third quarter stretched the score to 55-31. Green Bay (5-1) fell to its first loss. Jessica Lindstrom led the Phoenix with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting.

Blair Schaefer had 13 points and Morgan William 10 for Mississippi State. Teaira McCowan just missed a double-double with nine points and 13 rebounds. The Bulldogs shot 44 percent from 3-point range.

THE TAKEAWAY

Green Bay: The Phoenix enjoyed a big win the day before by beating No. 24 Arizona State. Green Bay shot only 34 percent against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs keep rolling with their four-guard lineup, making 3-pointers and playing good defense. One area of concern is rebounding — Green Bay beat Mississippi State on the boards 40-33.

UP NEXT

Green Bay hosts Marquette next Saturday.

Mississippi State faces Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi.