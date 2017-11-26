Sakho's late winner gives Palace 2-1 comeback win over Stoke

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace earned its second English Premier League win as it came from behind to defeat Stoke 2-1 with a late Mamadou Sakho winner on Saturday.

Xherdan Shaqiri's fine solo effort gave Stoke the lead, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek levelled for Roy Hodgson's side. Sakho struck in added time at Selhurst Park.

Hodgson replaced Frank de Boer just four games into the season but has reinvigorated Palace, which remains bottom of the table but is within three points of 17th-placed West Brom.

Stoke dropped to 15th.

After a first half lacking in clear chances, Shaqiri produced a moment of quality to give his side the lead seven minutes after the break. The Switzerland midfielder picked the ball up just inside the Palace half, left three defenders in his wake and directed a powerful left-footed strike into the bottom corner.

However, a one-goal lead is not enough for Stoke, which has conceded two or more goals in eight of its last 10 league games.

Loftus-Cheek met Andros Townsend's cross at the back post to draw Palace level in the 56th, and Sakho tapped in from point-blank range to win it two minutes into stoppage time.