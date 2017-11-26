Argentina navy says missing sub was in good condition

A boy's shadow is cast on a national flag attached to the fence enclosing the Mar de Plata Naval Base, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Argentina's p
A woman places flowers by a cut out image of the ARA San Juan submarine on the fence at the naval base in Mar de Plata, Argentina, Friday, Nov. 24, 20
In this Sept. 27, 2011 photo, workers stand around the ARA San Juan submarine during a ceremony celebrating the first stage of major repairs at the Ar
A girl looks up at flags, ribbons, photos, and banners showing support for the missing crew members of the ARA San Juan submarine, outside the Mar de
People carry a statue of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in a procession in support of crew members of the missing submarine ARA San Juan, outside t
MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's navy is insisting that a missing submarine seemed to be in good condition when it set off on a training mission, despite fears it later exploded beneath the sea with 44 crew members aboard.
Argentine navy spokesman Enrique Balbi says the sub passed a routine check two days before setting sail.
Hopes for survivors are dimming as the ARA San Juan enters its 10th day missing — which Is what experts had said would likely be the limit of its oxygen supply even if it remained intact beneath the sea.
But a multinational search and rescue effort continued Saturday. A Norwegian ship carrying a U.S. undersea rescue module was preparing to weigh anchor for the search zone, despite worsening weather.