England beats Samoa 48-14, completes November sweep of wins

LONDON (AP) — England completed a sweep of victories in the autumn rugby internationals by running in seven tries to beat Samoa 48-14 at Twickenham on Saturday.

After wins over Argentina and Australia, England coach Eddie Jones fielded a largely reserve team against the weakest of the opponents this month to assess the depth in his squad two years out from the Rugby World Cup.

He was treated to a mixed display, with tries in the first 29 minutes by fullback Mike Brown, center Alex Lozowksi and flanker Charlie Ewels followed by a barren, often error-strewn half-hour.

Samoa's tough-tackling defense was pierced at will in the last quarter, with Elliot Daly scoring two of the four tries in that period — one a 50-meter dash after cutting inside four defenders on the left touchline.

Forwards Piula Fa'asalele and captain Chris Vui scored tries either side of halftime for the Samoans, who shipped 44 points in defeat to Scotland in their other November test.