Lebanese Druze leader calls on Iran and Saudi Arabia to talk

BEIRUT (AP) — A leading Lebanese politician is calling on Saudi Arabia to have a dialogue with Iran in order to reduce regional tensions.

Druze leader Walid Jumblatt tweeted Saturday that the modernization of the kingdom led by the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman cannot be successful as the war in Yemen continues.

Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and predominantly Shiite Iran are fighting proxy wars in the Middle East.

In an interview published Friday in the New York Times, the crown prince referred to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei as the "new Hitler."

Lebanon was thrown into a political crisis after the Nov. 4 resignation of Prime Minster Saad Hariri in a televised statement read from the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

Hariri has since returned to Lebanon and put his resignation on hold.