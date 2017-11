EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland beat Australia by a record 53-24 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

___

Scotland 53 (Byron McGuigan 2, Ali Price, Sean Maitland, Jonny Gray, Huw Jones, John Barclay, Stuart McInally tries; Finn Russell 5 conversions, penalty), Australia 24 (Tevita Kuridrani 2, Kurtley Beale, Lopeti Timani tries; Bernard Foley 2 conversions). HT: 17-12