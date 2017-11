PADUA, Italy (AP) — South Africa has beaten Italy 35-6 in a rugby test on Saturday.

___

South Africa 35 (Francois Louw, Bongi Mbonambi, Francois Venter, Steven Kitshoff, Franco Mostert tries; Handre Pollard 4 conversions, Elton Jantjies conversion), Italy 6 (Carlo Canna 2 penalties). HT: 6-21