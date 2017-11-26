Carter to leave Racing 92 for Japanese club Kobe Steelers

PARIS (AP) — Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter will leave French club Racing 92 at the end of the season and go to Japanese club Kobe Steelers.

The 35-year-old Carter, who joined Racing 92 in December 2015 after winning the Rugby World Cup with New Zealand, won the Top 14 with the Paris club in his first season.

Carter tells Racing 92's website on Saturday, "It's a little bit sad because the last couple of years here have been amazing. For once I have had to put my family first and it saddens me to think that I will be leaving Racing at the end of the season."

After helping New Zealand win a second straight Rugby World Cup, Carter received his third world rugby player of the year award. He holds the world record for test points of 1,598 in 112 tests.