Critics: Ohio's plan to cut Lake Erie algae lacks direction

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has come out with an updated plan to sharply reduce what's making algae flourish in Lake Erie, but some environmental groups say the strategy lacks direction about what to do next.

The plan is designed to lay out how Ohio intends to reach its goal of making a 40 percent reduction of phosphorus within the next eight years.

Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario along with Ohio signed a deal two years ago agreeing to make steep cuts of the phosphorus that sparked large algae outbreaks in recent years.

Ohio's strategy calls for more than 50 steps to take or at least consider.

But critics say it lacks specifics about how much and what needs to be done.