That's amore: Italian bridal serenades alive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Young couples in southern Philadelphia are transforming something old into something new with their take on the Italian wedding serenade.
In Italy, the serenade traditionally takes place the night before the wedding. The groom and maybe a guitarist or violinist appear on the street outside the bride-to-be's home, singing traditional love songs as she looks out her window. It's particularly popular in southern Italian regions like Puglia and Naples.
The age-old tradition came along with immigrants to Philadelphia in the 1800s and retained its modest flavor until recent years.
Now, serenades have taken on an air of a block party, with grooms singing to a choreographed routine to popular songs as guests enjoy dinner, a full bar and dance party.
One groom calls it the "New Year's Eve" to his wedding.