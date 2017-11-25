|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|12
|11
|1
|0
|40
|7
|34
|Man United
|12
|8
|2
|2
|27
|6
|26
|Chelsea
|12
|8
|1
|3
|23
|10
|25
|Tottenham
|12
|7
|2
|3
|20
|9
|23
|Liverpool
|12
|6
|4
|2
|24
|17
|22
|Arsenal
|12
|7
|1
|4
|22
|16
|22
|Burnley
|12
|6
|4
|2
|12
|9
|22
|Watford
|12
|5
|3
|4
|19
|21
|18
|Brighton
|12
|4
|4
|4
|13
|13
|16
|Huddersfield
|12
|4
|3
|5
|8
|17
|15
|Leicester
|13
|3
|5
|5
|17
|19
|14
|Newcastle
|12
|4
|2
|6
|11
|14
|14
|Bournemouth
|12
|4
|1
|7
|11
|14
|13
|Southampton
|12
|3
|4
|5
|9
|14
|13
|Stoke
|12
|3
|4
|5
|15
|24
|13
|Everton
|12
|3
|3
|6
|12
|24
|12
|West Brom
|12
|2
|4
|6
|9
|18
|10
|West Ham
|13
|2
|4
|7
|12
|26
|10
|Swansea
|12
|2
|2
|8
|7
|15
|8
|Crystal Palace
|12
|1
|2
|9
|6
|24
|5
|Friday, Nov. 24
West Ham 1, Leicester 1
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Crystal Palace vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Tottenham vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Watford 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 26
Southampton vs. Everton 1330 GMT
Burnley vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Man City 1600 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Brighton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Leicester vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT
Watford vs. Man United 2000 GMT
West Brom vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Nov. 29
Chelsea vs. Swansea 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1945 GMT
Arsenal vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT
Stoke vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT
Everton vs. West Ham 2000 GMT
Man City vs. Southampton 2000 GMT
|Wolverhampton
|18
|13
|2
|3
|35
|16
|41
|Cardiff
|18
|11
|4
|3
|25
|13
|37
|Sheffield United
|18
|12
|0
|6
|31
|20
|36
|Aston Villa
|18
|9
|5
|4
|26
|17
|32
|Bristol City
|18
|8
|7
|3
|27
|18
|31
|Middlesbrough
|18
|8
|5
|5
|24
|15
|29
|Derby
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|20
|29
|Leeds
|19
|9
|2
|8
|29
|24
|29
|Nottingham Forest
|18
|9
|0
|9
|26
|27
|27
|Ipswich
|17
|8
|2
|7
|30
|26
|26
|Sheffield Wednesday
|18
|6
|7
|5
|23
|21
|25
|Preston
|18
|6
|7
|5
|21
|20
|25
|Brentford
|18
|5
|8
|5
|26
|24
|23
|Fulham
|18
|5
|8
|5
|24
|24
|23
|Norwich
|18
|6
|5
|7
|16
|22
|23
|QPR
|18
|5
|6
|7
|20
|26
|21
|Barnsley
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|25
|20
|Millwall
|18
|4
|7
|7
|19
|19
|19
|Reading
|17
|5
|4
|8
|20
|23
|19
|Hull
|18
|4
|6
|8
|30
|32
|18
|Birmingham
|18
|4
|3
|11
|9
|27
|15
|Burton Albion
|18
|3
|5
|10
|12
|35
|14
|Bolton
|18
|2
|7
|9
|15
|31
|13
|Sunderland
|18
|1
|8
|9
|23
|35
|11
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Millwall 0, Hull 0
Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1
Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5
Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0
Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1
Derby 2, QPR 0
Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1
Bristol City 1, Preston 2
Bolton 2, Reading 2
|Wednesday, Nov. 22
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1
Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Barnsley 0, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Nov. 26
Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff 1300 GMT
|Monday, Nov. 27
QPR vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Derby vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Barnsley 2000 GMT
|Shrewsbury
|18
|12
|4
|2
|26
|12
|40
|Wigan
|18
|12
|3
|3
|33
|11
|39
|Scunthorpe
|19
|10
|5
|4
|24
|14
|35
|Charlton
|17
|10
|4
|3
|27
|19
|34
|Bradford
|19
|10
|3
|6
|28
|22
|33
|Blackburn
|17
|9
|4
|4
|28
|14
|31
|Peterborough
|18
|8
|4
|6
|29
|25
|28
|Oxford United
|19
|7
|5
|7
|33
|26
|26
|Rotherham
|18
|8
|2
|8
|31
|25
|26
|Blackpool
|18
|7
|5
|6
|24
|23
|26
|Portsmouth
|19
|8
|2
|9
|24
|24
|26
|Fleetwood Town
|19
|7
|5
|7
|29
|30
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|19
|6
|6
|7
|21
|27
|24
|Southend
|18
|6
|6
|6
|21
|28
|24
|Walsall
|18
|5
|7
|6
|25
|27
|22
|Oldham
|18
|6
|4
|8
|30
|36
|22
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|7
|0
|11
|26
|33
|21
|Doncaster
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|24
|20
|AFC Wimbledon
|19
|5
|5
|9
|14
|20
|20
|Gillingham
|19
|4
|7
|8
|15
|22
|19
|Northampton
|19
|5
|3
|11
|15
|32
|18
|Rochdale
|18
|3
|8
|7
|18
|24
|17
|Plymouth
|19
|4
|5
|10
|15
|28
|17
|Bury
|19
|4
|4
|11
|19
|28
|16
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1
Plymouth 2, Northampton 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1
Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4
Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2
Charlton 2, Rochdale 1
Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0
Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1
Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2
Wigan 3, Doncaster 0
Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
|Tuesday, Nov. 28
Blackpool vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT
Charlton vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT
|Luton Town
|19
|11
|5
|3
|46
|17
|38
|Notts County
|19
|11
|5
|3
|33
|19
|38
|Accrington Stanley
|19
|11
|4
|4
|32
|20
|37
|Exeter
|19
|10
|3
|6
|26
|22
|33
|Swindon
|19
|10
|2
|7
|30
|24
|32
|Coventry
|19
|9
|4
|6
|20
|11
|31
|Mansfield Town
|19
|8
|7
|4
|28
|21
|31
|Wycombe
|19
|8
|6
|5
|36
|28
|30
|Colchester
|19
|8
|5
|6
|25
|21
|29
|Newport County
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|22
|27
|Lincoln City
|19
|7
|6
|6
|21
|18
|27
|Carlisle
|19
|7
|5
|7
|27
|26
|26
|Stevenage
|19
|7
|5
|7
|26
|30
|26
|Grimsby Town
|19
|7
|5
|7
|22
|26
|26
|Cambridge United
|19
|7
|5
|7
|16
|23
|26
|Cheltenham
|19
|6
|5
|8
|26
|28
|23
|Crawley Town
|19
|5
|5
|9
|16
|22
|20
|Yeovil
|19
|5
|5
|9
|26
|36
|20
|Crewe
|19
|6
|2
|11
|20
|32
|20
|Forest Green
|19
|5
|4
|10
|22
|38
|19
|Port Vale
|19
|5
|3
|11
|18
|28
|18
|Morecambe
|19
|4
|6
|9
|14
|24
|18
|Barnet
|19
|4
|5
|10
|21
|27
|17
|Chesterfield
|19
|4
|4
|11
|21
|35
|16
|Tuesday, Nov. 21
Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0
Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2
Yeovil 1, Notts County 1
Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0
Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0
Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4
Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0
Stevenage 1, Coventry 1
Newport County 1, Barnet 2
Morecambe 0, Crewe 1
Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1
Chesterfield 3, Forest Green 2
|Saturday, Nov. 25
Mansfield Town 2, Chesterfield 2
Forest Green vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 9
Crawley Town vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 15
Swindon vs. Colchester 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Barnet vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT