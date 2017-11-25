Correa returns to Ecuador as feud with successor deepens

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Former Ecuadorean President Rafael Correa has returned home for the first time since leaving office as he gears up for a political fight against his hand-picked successor.

Correa was greeted by dozens of sympathizers after he arrived in Guayaquil Saturday shortly after midnight on a private flight from neighboring Colombia. Correa has been living in Belgium since handing power to President Lenin Moreno in May.

Correa returned to Ecuador to attend a convention where loyalists are expected to expel Moreno as head of the ruling Alianza Pais party. But Moreno's allies and an electoral court consider the congress illegal.

Correa has accused Moreno of betraying his legacy by pursuing conservative economic policies and going after close allies such as Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been jailed on corruption charges.