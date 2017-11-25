WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--BARCELONA-MESSI CONTRACT

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi has finally put Barcelona's fans at ease with a new contract that will keep the star at the Spanish club for four more years. Messi signed the new deal on Saturday to tie him to Barcelona through 2021. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 220 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Chelsea's trip to Liverpool is the highlight on a day when the Premier League's chasing pack looks to trim the gap to Manchester City, which plays Sunday. Manchester United hosts Brighton and Tottenham is at home to West Bromwich Albion.

TEN--DAVIS CUP FINAL

LILLE, France — French pair Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Richard Gasquet, who have never played together, take on Belgium's Joris De Loore and Ruben Bemelmans in the Davis Cup final, with the teams tied at 1-1. By Samuel Petrequin. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Match has started.

CAR--F1-ABU DHABI GP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — World champion Lewis Hamilton was fastest in the third and final practice session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 190 words, photos. Will be updated with qualifying. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

GLF--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

SYDNEY — Jason Day moved into position for his first Australian Open title after shooting a 2-under 69 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BRISBANE, Australia — Steve Smith confirmed his captaincy qualities again with an unbeaten 141, dragging Australia out of serious trouble and into positive territory on Saturday in the Ashes cricket series opener. Australia was 328 all out and reduced England to 33-2 at the close — a lead of seven with two days to play. By John Pye. SENT: 660 words, photos.

WITH:

— CRI--ASHES-ENGLAND — Broad statement: England ready to break Brisbane drought. By John Pye. SENT: 420 words, photos.

RGU--WALES-NEW ZEALAND

CARDIFF, Wales — New Zealand goes for a 30th straight rugby victory over Wales, which last beat the All Blacks in 1953. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--LIVERPOOL-CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL, England — With Eden Hazard flourishing in his new free role and Chelsea on a run of four straight wins, Liverpool has its work cut out to maintain the team's unbeaten record at Anfield in the Premier League's standout match of the 13th round. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1930 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid hosts Malaga while Atletico Madrid visits Levante with both capital sides seeking wins to cut into their 10-point gap with Spanish leader Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1515 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Struggling Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz faces a make-or-break game as Schalke visits for the Ruhr derby, before Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich plays at Borussia Moenchengladbach. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Rafael Silva scored late to give Urawa Reds of Japan a 2-1 aggregate victory over Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday. By John Duerden. SENT: 160 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NAGPUR, India — Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 14th test century as India finished day two of the second test against Sri Lanka at 312-2 Saturday in its first innings for a lead of 107 runs. By Chetan Narula. SENT: 330 words, photos.

RUGBY:

RGU--ENGLAND-SAMOA

LONDON — England looks to complete a November clean sweep by beating Samoa at Twickenham in both teams' final match of the autumn international series. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--SCOTLAND-AUSTRALIA

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Australia completes its end-of-year European tour with a match against Scotland, with hooker Stephen Moore playing his final test before retirement. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

RGU--IRELAND-ARGENTINA

DUBLIN — Ireland looks to make it three wins from three games in the autumn international series by beating Argentina, which has lost to England and defeated Italy this month. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

RGU--FRANCE-JAPAN

PARIS — Japan senses it can upset France, which has lost five straight tests and is suffering from low morale. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT.

RGU--ITALY-SOUTH AFRICA

PADOVA, Italy — Italy beat the Springboks for the first time last year. The South Africans are still vulnerable this year. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1630 GMT, photos.

RGL--WORLD CUP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — England conceded three tries in the last eight minutes but held on to beat Tonga 20-18 in the second semifinal of the Rugby League World Cup Saturday to join defending champion Australia in a final match-up next weekend. SENT: 680 words.

BASKETBALL:

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

OAKLAND, California — Stephen Curry put on a thrilling display with 33 points to lead the Golden State Warriors over the Chicago Bulls 143-94 on a night Kevin Durant and Draymond Green were out. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

BKO--WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

Fran Vazquez, a former lottery pick of the Orlando Magic, scored 15 points to lead Spain to a 79-66 victory over Montenegro in its opening game of qualifying for the 2019 Basketball World Cup. SENT: 260 words.

ICE HOCKEY:

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEWARK, New Jersey — Brian Boyle scored one of the most meaningful goals of his career to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Friday night. SENT: 2,000 words, photos.

BOXING:

BOX--KOVALEV-SHABARANSKYY

Former champion Sergey Kovalev fights for the WBO light heavyweight crown against Slava Shabaranskyy at Madison Square Garden. By Barry Wilner. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Main event scheduled for 10:45 p.m. local time.

BOX--CHARR-USTINOV

OBERHAUSEN, Germany — Two years after being shot during an altercation at a kebab shop, and some months after a double hip replacement, Manuel Charr fights Russia's Alexander Ustinov for the vacant WBA world heavyweight title. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GOLF:

GLF--HONG KONG OPEN

HONG KONG — S.S.P. Chawrasia shot a 1-under 69 Saturday in the third round for a one-stroke lead at the Hong Kong Open. SENT: 280 words, photos.

FIGURE SKATING:

FIG--SKATE AMERICA

LAKE PLACID, New York — American skaters Nathan Chen and Adam Rippon gave the home crowd what it wanted Friday night: Chen with a pair of powerful quad jumps, and Rippon with what he calls a "trashy dance-club program." By Jake Seiner. SENT: 690 words, photos.

Other stories:

— XXC--WORLD CUP — Bjoergen wins cross-country ski World Cup 10K. SENT: 100 words, photos.

— LUG--WORLD CUP — Italy's Kevin Fischnaller gets 1st World Cup luge win. SENT: 110 words.

