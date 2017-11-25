UN envoy to Syria invites opposition to upcoming peace talks

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N. Special Envoy for Syria says he will be inviting the Syrian opposition delegation to Geneva for the intra-Syrian talks beginning next week.

Staffan de Mistura's statement on Saturday came a day after the opposition named its delegation that includes internal and external groups to the Geneva talks which will start Tuesday.

The statement said de Mistura takes particular note that an opposition negotiating team has been announced and tasked to negotiate in Geneva without any preconditions, and that the implementation of relevant United Nations resolutions is regarded as the sole reference for the negotiation.

The opposition ended Friday a three-day meeting in Saudi Arabia in which its representatives called for direct and unconditional negotiations with the Syrian government over the more than 6-year civil war.