Highlights of 2017 Golden Horse Awards 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Golden Horse awards in Taipei concluded after some incredible films, directors, and performers were recognized as representing some outstanding talent in Taiwan, as well as Asia.

Here are a few of the stand out awards for actors and directors of the Golden Horse Awards held in Taipei on Saturday, November 25.

The best new performer award went to Reima Zeidan, the 27-year-old Lebanese-Taiwanese actress, for her role in the Great Buddha+, a big winner at the ceremony receiving a total of five awards, including best cinematography, best-adapted screenplay, best film score, and best original song.



The Great Buddha + (大佛普拉斯) movie poster

The Best Supporting Actor went to Bamboo Chen, in the role of Sherry, a transgender bar owner in the film Alifu- The Prince/ss. The Best Supporting Actress was awarded to Vicky Chen for her role as Tang Chen in The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful.

The award for Best Actor in the evening was given to Tu Men, for his impressive role in the Old Beast.

Despite the incredible competition the Best Actress was announced to be Kara Wai, for her leading role as Madame Tang in The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful.

The film The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful was able to score another major award for the evening with the Best Director award going to the director Vivian Qu.

The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful (血觀音) movie poster