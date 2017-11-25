India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on day two of the second test between India and Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 205 India 1st Innings (Overnight: 11-1)

Lokesh Rahul b Gamage 7

Murali Vijay c Perera b Herath 128

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 121

Virat Kohli not out 54

Extras: (1b, 1lb) 2

Total: (for 2 wickets) 312

Overs: 98. Minutes: 407.

Still to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-216.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 18-2-58-0, Lahiru Gamage 22-7-47-1, Rangana Herath 24-8-45-1, Dasun Shanaka 13-3-43-0, Dilruwan Perera 21-0-117-0.

Toss: Won by Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.