India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday at stumps on day two of the second test between India and Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium:
|Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 205
|India 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 11-1)
Lokesh Rahul b Gamage 7
Murali Vijay c Perera b Herath 128
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 121
Virat Kohli not out 54
Extras: (1b, 1lb) 2
Total: (for 2 wickets) 312
Overs: 98. Minutes: 407.
Still to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-216.
Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 18-2-58-0, Lahiru Gamage 22-7-47-1, Rangana Herath 24-8-45-1, Dasun Shanaka 13-3-43-0, Dilruwan Perera 21-0-117-0.
Toss: Won by Sri Lanka.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough, England, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.
TV umpire: Nigel Llong, England. Match Referee: David Boon, Australia.