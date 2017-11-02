Taipei Art Awards exhibition kicks off at Museum of Contemporary Art

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The exhibition presenting 13 works that received awards at the 2017 Taipei Art Awards kicked off on Wednesday at the Museum of Contemporary Art, where visitors can find the contemporary artwork integrated into a building that dates back to the Japanese colonial period.

Lin Ping (林平), director of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum which organizes the awards, explained that owing to the renovation of the fine arts museum, this year's awards and exhibition had been moved to the museum of contemporary art.

Lin said the 13 works that made it to the final competition of the awards would be placed in the exhibition hall of the museum which used to be classrooms almost a century ago.

Lin Chih-ming (林志明), representative of the jury said the works selected for the final exhibition are characterized by a diverse use of materials and an attention to issues related to Taiwanese society.

"All of the works are outstanding, but what makes the first prize stand out is the ability to use space cleverly that renders the work a unique experience for visitors," said Lin.

The winner of the first prize, Wang Yu-song (王煜松), explained that he "risked his life" for producing the work "Hualien White Lighthouse."

Inspired by Taiwanese poet Yang Mu's work, which describes a white lighthouse seen from a classroom of Hualien High School, Wang embarked on a journey to look for the remains of the lighthouse in the sea, as the lighthouse had been destroyed long ago due to the expansion of the port where the lighthouse used to be.

The original idea was that Wang would sketch the remains of the lighthouse he saw in the sea, but the reality turned out to be more dramatic than he had expected.

"I didn't see anything. Instead, because the tide was too strong, I was mainly sketching how I struggled in the water," said Wang.

Wang said although the original plan failed, this experience triggered another creation.

When entering the exhibition room, visitors will be able to take a look at Wang's journey laid out in carefully planned spaces and go through the unique experience that was highly praised by the jury.

Another interesting work is "DzDz+An Electronic Monster#2-Ceiling" created by Yao Chung-han (姚仲涵).

Visitors stepping into the exhibition room will at once be stunned by "the giant instrument" built by Yao using rays and noises of fluorescent lights.

Yao said he welcomed visitors to join the process of creation by touching upon where the light bulbs beam, as obstructing the beams of light create different light and sound effects in the room.

According to the museum, the jury received 332 proposals this year. After two rounds of eliminations, only 13 artists entered the final competition.

The exhibition will last until February 4, 2018.

Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite work after visiting the exhibition. The winner of the Audience Choice Award will be announced on January 29, 2018.