(Updates) Award Winners for 54th Golden Horse Awards

Award Winners for 54th Golden Horse Awards

【Best New Director】Tan Seng Kiat- Shuttle Life（陳勝吉——《分貝人生》）

【Best New Performer】Rima Zeidan-The Great Buddha+ （瑞瑪席丹——《強尼．凱克》）

【Best Sound Effects】Du Tuu-Chih, Shu-Yao Wu- Mon Mon Mon Monsters （杜篤之, 吳書瑤——《報告老師！怪怪怪怪物！》）

【Best Visual Effects】Johnny Lin(林哲民), Perry KAIN, Thomas Reppen - See You Tomorrow 《擺渡人》

【Best Action Choreography】Sang Lin - Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield (桑林《糸秀春刀II修羅戰場》)

【Best Editing】Jean Tsien, Bob Lee- Plastic China （錢孝貞、李博——塑料王國）

【Best Live Action Short Film】Babes' Not Alone - Lee Yi-shan （李宜珊——《亮亮與噴子》）

【Best Documentary】Inmates - Ma Li （《囚》——馬莉）

【Best Supporting Actor】Bamboo Chen- Alifu, the Prince/ss （陳竹昇——《阿莉芙》）

【Best Cinematography】Nakashima Nagao- The Great Buddha+ （中島長雄——大佛普拉斯）

【Best Supporting Actress】Vicky Chen- The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful （文淇——《血觀音》）

【Best Animated Short Film】Losing Sight of a Longed Place -Shek Ka Chun, Wong Chun Long, Wong Tsz Ying （《暗房夜空》——石家俊,黃俊朗,黃梓瑩）

【Best Animation Feature】 Have a Nice Day- Liu Jian （《大世界》）

【Best Art Direction】See You Tomorrow- Alfred Yau （《擺渡人》）

【Best Makeup & Costume Design】William Chang, Cheung Siu Hong - See You Tomorrow （《擺渡人》）

【Best Original Screenplay】Zhou Zi-yang- Old Beast （周子揚 ——《老獸》）

【Best Adapted Screenplay】Huang Hsin-Yao - The Great Buddha+ （黃信堯——《大佛普拉斯》）

【Best Original Film Score】Lin Sheng-Xiang - The Great Buddha+ （林生祥——《大佛普拉斯》）

【Best Original Film Song】To Have, or Not To Have- The Great Buddha+ （有無——《大佛普拉斯》）

【Best Director】Vivian Qu- Angels Wear White （文晏——嘉年華）

【Best Leading Actor】Tu Men- Old Beast（涂們——《老獸》）

【Best Leading Actress】Kara Wai- The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful （惠英紅——《血觀音》）

【Best Film】The Bold, The Corrupt, and The Beautiful（《血觀音》）