Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 25, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;9;79%;63%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;21;Turning sunny;27;20;NNW;21;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;8;Partly sunny;14;7;ENE;23;53%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;21;12;Rain tapering off;17;8;ENE;11;74%;76%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A touch of rain;9;4;Spotty showers;7;5;W;26;77%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-11;-18;Some sun, very cold;-10;-11;NNE;15;82%;39%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A bit of rain;9;3;Partly sunny;9;2;ESE;9;55%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;5;-9;Colder;-4;-9;E;20;72%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy thunderstorms;26;16;Mostly sunny;28;16;ESE;16;57%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SSW;8;75%;68%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;21;15;Cloudy;21;15;NE;14;67%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny intervals;20;8;Rather cloudy, cool;17;10;NW;8;50%;20%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;29;24;Showers and t-storms;28;23;SSW;5;87%;87%;2

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;ENE;11;66%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;10;58%;34%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;6;Cooler;14;6;NE;16;52%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;7;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-4;S;11;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;15;6;Spotty showers;11;2;NNW;12;70%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain;7;2;Periods of sun;6;2;WSW;20;65%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;19;9;A little p.m. rain;19;9;S;9;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;SSW;14;54%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;12;4;Cooler;6;1;NW;22;65%;26%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;6;1;A shower in spots;6;2;WSW;15;71%;57%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;10;4;Periods of sun;10;5;NNE;4;87%;65%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;10;5;A shower;7;0;NNW;17;75%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NE;14;55%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;30;18;A t-storm in spots;31;18;SW;5;42%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;13;10;Partly sunny;18;5;N;19;49%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Mostly cloudy;23;14;NNW;11;53%;22%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;27;15;Brilliant sunshine;21;13;SE;42;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;Clouds and sun, nice;28;19;ESE;6;52%;15%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;NE;14;88%;85%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;9;-1;Mostly sunny;9;4;SW;16;53%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A heavy p.m. t-storm;27;24;SSW;14;86%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;6;2;A shower or two;6;3;WSW;21;79%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;30;25;High clouds;32;25;N;12;47%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SSE;9;54%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;32;25;A couple of showers;33;25;NNE;15;77%;67%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny;26;10;Hazy sun;26;10;WNW;8;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;17;6;Partly sunny, warmer;22;7;SW;11;20%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;16;Hazy sunshine;28;17;N;8;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;33;24;Overcast, a t-storm;31;24;NNE;6;74%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;5;1;Partly sunny;8;5;W;23;85%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;16;6;A little rain;11;0;NNE;10;54%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower in spots;19;14;E;17;79%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Overcast and cool;18;15;Clearing;23;16;N;11;59%;17%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Occasional a.m. rain;24;17;A t-storm in spots;24;16;NE;13;72%;73%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;20;ENE;12;60%;64%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;4;1;Rain showers;4;1;WSW;24;99%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;NW;8;70%;63%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;21;16;Clearing;23;17;NE;12;62%;40%;2

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers, windy;27;23;Some sun, a shower;28;23;ENE;33;60%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;Nice with some sun;30;15;E;8;50%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;24;9;Mostly sunny;24;9;NW;7;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;14;8;Increasing clouds;16;11;S;10;67%;24%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;High clouds;33;25;WSW;11;67%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;29;24;Nice with some sun;30;25;N;13;65%;35%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;16;9;Pleasant and warmer;22;12;N;10;48%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;12;0;Sunny;14;-2;WSW;4;39%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;30;16;Hazy sun;32;16;NE;7;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;20;8;Lots of sun, nice;21;7;SW;6;64%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;33;18;Sunny and beautiful;33;19;N;22;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;5;3;A shower in places;7;2;SSE;13;82%;56%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;11;64%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SSW;9;79%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;27;13;Hazy sun;28;13;NW;8;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;NW;8;79%;84%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;20;4;A t-storm in spots;17;4;SE;13;43%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;A stray shower;32;24;SSW;9;72%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;22;17;Partly sunny;22;18;S;15;69%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;12;A shower in spots;18;11;ENE;11;72%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;7;2;Partly sunny;7;5;SW;18;70%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;27;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;8;51%;24%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;29;24;Plenty of clouds;28;23;NNE;8;78%;75%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower;17;2;A stray shower;13;0;ENE;10;46%;40%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;30;26;An afternoon shower;30;26;NW;5;72%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;SSE;7;81%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;26;Sunshine;32;25;ENE;13;66%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;32;20;A shower or t-storm;29;16;SSW;18;63%;88%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;4;NNE;10;25%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Sunshine and nice;26;19;NNE;12;58%;20%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;4;1;Rain and drizzle;4;1;NNW;10;88%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NE;19;72%;63%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;10;55%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;6;-5;Morning snow showers;-2;-5;W;22;65%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;-3;-5;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;S;13;77%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;23;Hazy sun;35;22;N;10;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;22;14;A stray t-shower;25;15;NNE;21;61%;62%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;14;6;Partly sunny, cooler;9;2;WSW;32;41%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;13;Partly sunny;18;11;N;14;61%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;-3;-16;Much colder;-15;-25;NNW;13;84%;2%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;11;5;Showers around;16;8;W;12;68%;88%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;3;-1;A shower or two;2;-3;NNW;7;84%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;6;-7;Cloudy and colder;-2;-5;SW;22;64%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;29;25;Downpours;30;27;NNE;15;79%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;NW;12;83%;65%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;32;24;A shower or two;31;24;ENE;12;72%;75%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;8;2;A stray shower;7;4;W;12;53%;56%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;17;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;ESE;20;39%;6%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Areas of low clouds;33;25;An afternoon shower;32;24;NNE;16;63%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;SE;15;68%;51%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Sun and some clouds;31;22;E;7;62%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;9;1;Sunny intervals;5;0;W;17;60%;39%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and snow shower;6;-3;Clearing and chilly;4;-12;NNW;13;55%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;10;Periods of rain;19;11;ENE;12;70%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;28;12;Partly sunny;26;12;E;11;32%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;30;24;Showers around;29;25;ESE;14;63%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Lots of sun, chilly;0;-5;Snow at times;1;-2;ENE;20;69%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;6;4;A passing shower;6;-1;SSW;18;89%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Showers and t-storms;33;25;NNW;9;54%;76%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cool with sunshine;19;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;13;SE;12;43%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;18;10;A shower or two;15;4;NNE;11;68%;56%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;4;1;Rain and sleet;5;1;SW;18;78%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;20;16;Periods of rain;17;12;SW;16;82%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;10;69%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;25;Sunshine and nice;29;24;S;14;70%;3%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;N;10;68%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;25;9;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;ENE;11;40%;10%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;14;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;SW;10;35%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;ENE;7;81%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;19;9;A shower in spots;17;9;E;10;55%;47%;2

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;9;Breezy with rain;12;6;SSW;24;81%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;7;3;Partly sunny;8;-6;N;10;67%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;16;10;Partly sunny;17;8;ESE;16;55%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;24;NNW;12;87%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;11;0;An afternoon shower;11;4;SSE;8;82%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;30;24;ENE;15;72%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;3;0;Periods of sun;3;1;SSW;8;84%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;NE;20;64%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;23;19;Rain and drizzle;22;19;ENE;14;83%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;4;1;Spotty showers;5;2;SSW;17;93%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;17;6;Cooler with rain;9;-1;S;9;93%;91%;0

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;6;-4;Sunshine;6;-4;N;5;56%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;9;1;Mostly cloudy;10;2;NE;9;24%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;22;13;Nice with sunshine;22;15;SSW;8;49%;67%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;18;9;Spotty showers;19;9;SE;9;60%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;5;Turning cloudy;17;8;SW;16;59%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;8;-2;Colder;3;0;WSW;24;60%;21%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;22;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;NNW;15;67%;31%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;22;12;Clearing and cooler;17;10;WNW;19;67%;26%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;-11;-21;Sunny, not as cold;-4;-16;WNW;12;75%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;10;7;A couple of showers;11;3;WSW;16;67%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Cooler;6;1;WNW;18;56%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;Warm with sunshine;30;17;ENE;8;46%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;6;3;A passing shower;6;-1;WSW;12;75%;64%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;11;4;Showers around;6;-1;W;13;82%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;16;14;Cloudy;20;15;SSW;18;78%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;33;23;Partial sunshine;33;23;WNW;8;66%;20%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-9;Plenty of sun;4;-9;E;4;51%;4%;3

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius