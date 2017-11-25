Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, November 25, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A thunderstorm;88;77;SSW;5;79%;63%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;69;Turning sunny;80;67;NNW;13;48%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;59;46;Partly sunny;57;44;ENE;15;53%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Increasing clouds;70;53;Rain tapering off;62;47;ENE;7;74%;76%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A touch of rain;48;39;Spotty showers;45;41;W;16;77%;72%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;11;0;Some sun, very cold;14;13;NNE;9;82%;39%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A bit of rain;49;37;Partly sunny;49;36;ESE;6;55%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;40;16;Colder;25;16;E;12;72%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Heavy thunderstorms;79;61;Mostly sunny;83;60;ESE;10;57%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;62;49;Partly sunny;63;52;SSW;5;75%;68%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Low clouds;70;60;Cloudy;70;59;NE;8;67%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny intervals;69;47;Rather cloudy, cool;62;50;NW;5;50%;20%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;84;75;Showers and t-storms;82;74;SSW;3;87%;87%;2

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;83;61;A p.m. t-storm;80;66;ENE;7;66%;64%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;90;73;NE;6;58%;34%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;65;43;Cooler;57;42;NE;10;52%;1%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;45;28;Partly sunny, chilly;39;25;S;7;28%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;60;43;Spotty showers;51;36;NNW;8;70%;87%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain;44;35;Periods of sun;42;36;WSW;12;65%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;66;47;A little p.m. rain;66;48;S;6;72%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;82;66;A t-storm in spots;85;66;SSW;9;54%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, mild;54;39;Cooler;43;34;NW;14;65%;26%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain;43;34;A shower in spots;43;36;WSW;9;71%;57%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;50;38;Periods of sun;51;42;NNE;3;87%;65%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;50;41;A shower;44;32;NNW;11;75%;69%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and beautiful;73;59;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;NE;9;55%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;86;64;A t-storm in spots;88;64;SW;3;42%;72%;6

Busan, South Korea;Warmer with some sun;55;50;Partly sunny;65;41;N;12;49%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;Mostly cloudy;73;57;NNW;7;53%;22%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;80;59;Brilliant sunshine;69;56;SE;26;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;67;Clouds and sun, nice;83;66;ESE;4;52%;15%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;76;Showers and t-storms;85;77;NE;9;88%;85%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;49;30;Mostly sunny;49;39;SW;10;53%;0%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;84;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;81;75;SSW;9;86%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;42;35;A shower or two;43;38;WSW;13;79%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;77;High clouds;89;77;N;8;47%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and pleasant;73;48;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;SSE;6;54%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;90;76;A couple of showers;91;77;NNE;9;77%;67%;10

Delhi, India;Sunny;79;50;Hazy sun;79;51;WNW;5;46%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;63;43;Partly sunny, warmer;72;45;SW;7;20%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;82;61;Hazy sunshine;83;63;N;5;54%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A thunderstorm;91;76;Overcast, a t-storm;88;76;NNE;4;74%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Chilly with some sun;41;33;Partly sunny;46;40;W;14;85%;74%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;60;43;A little rain;52;32;NNE;6;54%;83%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;70;58;A shower in spots;67;58;E;10;79%;55%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Overcast and cool;65;59;Clearing;73;60;N;7;59%;17%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Occasional a.m. rain;75;62;A t-storm in spots;75;61;NE;8;72%;73%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;A t-storm in spots;81;67;ENE;7;60%;64%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;40;34;Rain showers;40;35;WSW;15;99%;90%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;NW;5;70%;63%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;70;62;Clearing;74;62;NE;7;62%;40%;2

Honolulu, United States;Brief showers, windy;81;73;Some sun, a shower;83;73;ENE;21;60%;82%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;87;62;Nice with some sun;86;60;E;5;50%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;76;48;Mostly sunny;76;48;NW;4;52%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;58;47;Increasing clouds;61;51;S;7;67%;24%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;High clouds;92;77;WSW;7;67%;44%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;84;76;Nice with some sun;86;76;N;8;65%;35%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;62;48;Pleasant and warmer;72;53;N;6;48%;44%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;54;32;Sunny;58;28;WSW;3;39%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;86;62;Hazy sun;90;61;NE;5;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;68;47;Lots of sun, nice;70;45;SW;4;64%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;91;65;Sunny and beautiful;91;66;N;14;19%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;41;37;A shower in places;45;36;SSE;8;82%;56%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NE;7;64%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray thunderstorm;87;71;A t-storm in spots;83;72;SSW;6;79%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;81;56;Hazy sun;82;56;NW;5;56%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;NW;5;79%;84%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;67;39;A t-storm in spots;63;38;SE;8;43%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;75;A stray shower;89;76;SSW;6;72%;75%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;71;63;Partly sunny;72;64;S;9;69%;22%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;65;53;A shower in spots;64;52;ENE;7;72%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;44;36;Partly sunny;45;42;SW;11;70%;67%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;SSE;5;51%;24%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;84;75;Plenty of clouds;82;74;NNE;5;78%;75%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower;63;36;A stray shower;55;33;ENE;6;46%;40%;2

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;86;78;An afternoon shower;86;79;NW;3;72%;94%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;SSE;4;81%;74%;6

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;89;79;Sunshine;90;78;ENE;8;66%;27%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Showers and t-storms;90;69;A shower or t-storm;85;61;SSW;11;63%;88%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;74;44;Mostly sunny, nice;70;39;NNE;6;25%;2%;6

Miami, United States;Sunshine and nice;79;65;Sunshine and nice;79;66;NNE;7;58%;20%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;39;34;Rain and drizzle;39;34;NNW;6;88%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;NE;12;72%;63%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;71;54;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;NE;6;55%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;An afternoon shower;43;23;Morning snow showers;28;24;W;14;65%;83%;2

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;27;22;Mostly cloudy;28;26;S;8;77%;3%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;73;Hazy sun;94;72;N;6;39%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-shower in spots;72;57;A stray t-shower;76;59;NNE;13;61%;62%;10

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;58;42;Partly sunny, cooler;48;36;WSW;20;41%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;65;55;Partly sunny;65;51;N;8;61%;44%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;26;3;Much colder;6;-13;NNW;8;84%;2%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partial sunshine;53;41;Showers around;61;47;W;7;68%;88%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;37;31;A shower or two;36;27;NNW;4;84%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;43;20;Cloudy and colder;28;23;SW;14;64%;86%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;83;78;Downpours;86;80;NNE;10;79%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;86;76;NW;7;83%;65%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;90;75;A shower or two;88;75;ENE;8;72%;75%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;46;35;A stray shower;45;39;W;8;53%;56%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;ESE;13;39%;6%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Areas of low clouds;91;77;An afternoon shower;90;76;NNE;10;63%;55%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SE;9;68%;51%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Sun and some clouds;89;72;E;4;62%;22%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;47;33;Sunny intervals;41;33;W;10;60%;39%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and snow shower;43;26;Clearing and chilly;39;11;NNW;8;55%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;50;Periods of rain;66;53;ENE;8;70%;84%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Inc. clouds;83;53;Partly sunny;79;54;E;7;32%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;85;75;Showers around;85;77;ESE;8;63%;76%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Lots of sun, chilly;33;23;Snow at times;35;28;ENE;12;69%;89%;0

Riga, Latvia;A passing shower;43;40;A passing shower;44;31;SSW;11;89%;57%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;74;Showers and t-storms;91;76;NNW;6;54%;76%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cool with sunshine;66;51;Sunny and beautiful;71;55;SE;7;43%;5%;4

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;64;50;A shower or two;59;38;NNE;7;68%;56%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;40;33;Rain and sleet;41;34;SW;11;78%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;68;61;Periods of rain;63;53;SW;10;82%;88%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;76;65;A t-storm in spots;78;64;ENE;6;69%;65%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;77;Sunshine and nice;85;76;S;9;70%;3%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;N;6;68%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;76;47;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;ENE;7;40%;10%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;87;57;Sunny and pleasant;86;58;SW;6;35%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;83;73;Some sun, pleasant;83;73;ENE;4;81%;31%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A passing shower;65;47;A shower in spots;63;48;E;6;55%;47%;2

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;52;47;Breezy with rain;54;42;SSW;15;81%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;45;37;Partly sunny;46;21;N;7;67%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;61;50;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;10;55%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;NNW;7;87%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;51;32;An afternoon shower;52;38;SSE;5;82%;82%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;87;76;ENE;9;72%;44%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;38;31;Periods of sun;37;34;SSW;5;84%;44%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;Partly sunny, humid;81;71;NE;12;64%;56%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;73;66;Rain and drizzle;72;66;ENE;9;83%;81%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;39;35;Spotty showers;42;35;SSW;10;93%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;62;43;Cooler with rain;48;29;S;6;93%;91%;0

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;43;24;Sunshine;42;25;N;3;56%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;49;34;Mostly cloudy;49;35;NE;6;24%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;72;56;Nice with sunshine;72;58;SSW;5;49%;67%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;64;48;Spotty showers;65;48;SE;6;60%;88%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;59;40;Turning cloudy;63;47;SW;10;59%;6%;3

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;47;29;Colder;37;33;WSW;15;60%;21%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;71;57;Mostly sunny;70;57;NNW;10;67%;31%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;72;54;Clearing and cooler;62;50;WNW;12;67%;26%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of a.m. snow;12;-5;Sunny, not as cold;25;3;WNW;8;75%;16%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, rain;49;45;A couple of showers;51;38;WSW;10;67%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and drizzle;52;38;Cooler;43;34;WNW;11;56%;28%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;82;62;Warm with sunshine;86;63;ENE;5;46%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;42;38;A passing shower;43;29;WSW;7;75%;64%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;53;40;Showers around;43;30;W;8;82%;64%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;61;57;Cloudy;67;59;SSW;11;78%;44%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;91;73;Partial sunshine;92;74;WNW;5;66%;20%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, chilly;39;15;Plenty of sun;39;16;E;2;51%;4%;3

