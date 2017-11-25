54th Golden Horse Awards Red Carpet Ceremony at a glance 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- The 54th Golden Horse Awards red carpet ceremony was held at 5 p.m. Nominees of the awards were present for the red carpet ceremony.

The Golden Horses, are the Oscars in the Chinese-language film world, with movies from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and China competing for a long list of prizes.

The Golden Horse Award invited Golden Globe award-winning actress Jessica Chastain and famous Taiwanese Director Ang Lee(李安), as well as China actor Huang Bo (黃渤), Feng Xiaogang(馮小剛) and Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin(林依晨), etc.

The emcee for the Red Carpet Ceremony is Qian-pei Yang(楊千霈) and Ethan Liu(劉傑中) while the 54th Golden Horse Awards Ceremony host is Matilda Tao(陶晶瑩).