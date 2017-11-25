Zimbabwe judge says military action against Mugabe was legal

A young girl marches in position as she mimics the military parade, accompanied by supporters holding posters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, at his
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, right, leave after the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harar
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks after being sworn in at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday,
Army General Constantino Chiwenga smiles during the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagw
A senior judge uses a fan to shield her face from the sun as she sits with others at the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the
Zimbabwean military turn their heads toward the new president as they parade at the inauguration ceremony of President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the capit
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe's resignation was legal.
High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military's actions "in intervening to stop the takeover" of Mugabe's constitutional functions "by those around him are constitutionally and lawful," said Chiweshe.
The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe's firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that Mugabe's wife was positioning herself to take power.
Zimbabwe's military has sought to show its actions were not a coup.
The judge said the military's actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions.
Separately, the judge said Mugabe's firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal. Mnangagwa was sworn in as president on Friday in a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.