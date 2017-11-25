BC-Asian News Digest

POPE-ASIA — Pope Francis heads to Myanmar and Bangladesh with the international community excoriating Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims as "ethnic cleansing" but his own church resisting the label and defending Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as the only hope for democracy. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 890 words, photos.

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA STALEMATE — More than six years after a tsunami overwhelmed the Fukushima nuclear power plant, Japan has yet to reach consensus on what to do with a million tons of radioactive water, stored on site in around 900 large and densely packed tanks that could spill should another major earthquake or tsunami strike. The stalemate is rooted in a fundamental conflict between science and human nature. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 1,090 words, photos. With JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA-THEN AND NOW — Above ground, the tsunami-hit Fukushima nuclear power plant has had a major face-lift since the 2011 disaster. Inside and underground remains largely a morass. By Mari Yamaguchi. SENT: 390 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-ISLAMIST RALLY — Pakistani police fire tear gas to clear a 20-day-old sit-in by an Islamist group's supporters who have blocked a key intersection linking capital Islamabad with the garrison city of Rawalpindi. By Anjum Naveed. SENT: 400 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is Hrvoje Hranjski, followed by Michael Rubin at 0800 GMT. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at ASIA_DESK@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.