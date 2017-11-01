  1. Home
Pipeline at cement factory in Eastern Taiwan explodes

Pipeline bursts and ignites in Hualien, extinguished in an hour

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/25 14:53

An Asia Cement Corporation pipeline caught fire Saturday morning. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — This morning in Hsiulin Township in Hualien County (花蓮縣秀林鄉), one of Asia Cement Corporation's pipelines caught fire, reported CNA.

Around 6 a.m. a pipeline, about 4 stories tall leading away from the Asia Cement factory, exploded.

The blast was described as 'fierce'. There were no injuries.

After about an hour 12 firetrucks equipped with 24 firefighters were able to control the flames by quickly cutting off the path of fire traveling down the pipeline. 

The pipeline was severely damaged though ultimately remains in tact.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. 

 
