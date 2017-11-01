  1. Home
Taiwan supercar, the Miss R, taunts Tesla 

Is Taiwan manufactured electric supercar too big for its breeches? 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/25 14:45

XING Mobility announces their plans for Miss R. (courtesy XING Mobility Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese manufacturer XING Mobility announced plans for its electric supercar, Miss R, on Wednesday, which basically claims to be the best in the business.

Are these claims practical, probable, or pressing for a road vehicle?

Well, that's not the point. XING Mobility is 'an electric vehicle powertrain systems company,' not an automaker. XING is concerned with power, function, and pushing the limits of what exists, not outfitting the next suburban go-to vehicle.    

Miss R will debut in late 2018 and the specs are already sending the auto world into a frenzy, especially as XING's announcement follows on the heels of Tesla's announcement for a very similar vehicle, the Roadster, on the 17th. Miss R explicitly aimed to one-up most of the Roadster's specs.

Miss R claims 0-60mph acceleration in 1.8 seconds and the Roadster 1.9 seconds. Further, Miss R claims to top the Bugatti Chiron's record of 0-124mph in 5.1 seconds, says Top Gear.  

XING clarifies however, that what sets their new vision apart from Tesla's Roadster are aspirations of peak performance 'on-road, on-track, and off-road.'

Miss R hypothetically boasts 1,341 horsepower and four motors. 

XING says their 'secret sauce' to propel this speed machine is an 'in-house developed modular battery system, with patented immersion-cooling technology using 3M™'s Novec™ 7200 Engineered Fluid,' meaning stackable batteries sitting in liquid. 

 

 

 
