Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Saturday at the end of Australia's first innings on day three of the first Ashes cricket test against England at the Gabba:
|England 1st Innings: 302
|Australia, 1st Innings
|(Overnight: 165-4)
Cameron Bancroft c Bairstow b Broad 5
David Warner c Malan b Ball 26
Usman Khawaja lbw Ali 11
Steve Smith not out 141
Peter Handscomb lbw b Anderson 14
Shaun Marsh c Anderson b Broad 51
Tim Paine c Bairstow b Anderson 13
Mitchell Starc c & b Broad 6
Pat Cummins c Cook b Woakes 42
Josh Hazlewood b Ali 6
Nathan Lyon c Cook b Root 9
Extras: (1lb,2w,1nb) 4.
TOTAL: (all out) 328
Overs: 130.3. Batting time: 562 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-30, 3-59, 4-76, 5-175, 6-202, 7-209, 8-275, 9-298, 10-328.
Bowling: Jimmy Anderson 29-10-50-2, Stuart Broad 25-10-49-3, Moeen Ali 30-8-74-2, Chris Woakes 24-5-67-1, Jake Ball 18-3-77-1 (2w 1nb), Joe Root 4.3-0-10-1.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.