|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|22
|16
|4
|2
|34
|84
|57
|9-2-1
|7-2-1
|4-1-0
|Columbus
|23
|15
|7
|1
|31
|68
|55
|8-4-0
|7-3-1
|4-2-0
|Toronto
|24
|15
|8
|1
|31
|86
|73
|8-4-0
|7-4-1
|5-1-1
|New Jersey
|22
|13
|5
|4
|30
|72
|68
|6-3-2
|7-2-2
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|22
|13
|7
|2
|28
|82
|73
|7-0-2
|6-7-0
|4-3-0
|Washington
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|70
|73
|8-4-0
|5-6-1
|3-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|12
|9
|2
|26
|74
|69
|9-4-2
|3-5-0
|2-3-2
|Pittsburgh
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|64
|84
|6-2-1
|5-8-2
|2-1-0
|Boston
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|58
|62
|6-3-2
|4-4-2
|0-1-2
|Detroit
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|66
|66
|4-3-3
|6-6-1
|3-5-0
|Carolina
|21
|9
|8
|4
|22
|62
|64
|4-4-3
|5-4-1
|2-2-1
|Ottawa
|21
|8
|7
|6
|22
|66
|72
|4-4-5
|4-3-1
|2-1-1
|Philadelphia
|23
|8
|9
|6
|22
|65
|70
|4-4-4
|4-5-2
|1-0-2
|Montreal
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|54
|80
|4-5-2
|4-7-1
|4-1-1
|Florida
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|63
|73
|5-3-2
|3-8-0
|3-3-1
|Buffalo
|23
|6
|13
|4
|16
|55
|80
|3-7-1
|3-6-3
|2-2-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|78
|60
|8-3-0
|8-3-1
|3-1-0
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|5
|3
|31
|73
|58
|7-2-1
|7-3-2
|4-1-0
|Nashville
|22
|14
|6
|2
|30
|70
|62
|8-1-1
|6-5-1
|6-1-1
|Vegas
|21
|14
|6
|1
|29
|77
|64
|9-1-0
|5-5-1
|6-1-0
|Los Angeles
|23
|12
|8
|3
|27
|67
|55
|6-5-2
|6-3-1
|2-3-2
|Calgary
|22
|12
|9
|1
|25
|66
|70
|6-5-0
|6-4-1
|3-2-0
|Minnesota
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|67
|61
|6-3-2
|5-5-1
|3-3-0
|Dallas
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|69
|9-2-0
|3-8-1
|1-6-0
|Vancouver
|23
|11
|9
|3
|25
|63
|64
|3-5-3
|8-4-0
|3-4-0
|Colorado
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|71
|68
|7-1-1
|4-7-1
|3-4-1
|San Jose
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|54
|50
|6-6-1
|5-2-1
|4-1-2
|Chicago
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|63
|56
|5-4-1
|5-4-2
|2-4-0
|Anaheim
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|64
|6-7-2
|4-2-1
|3-2-2
|Edmonton
|23
|8
|13
|2
|18
|60
|77
|4-7-0
|4-6-2
|2-1-0
|Arizona
|25
|6
|16
|3
|15
|62
|91
|2-7-1
|4-9-2
|1-3-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1
Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1
Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT
New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2
Columbus 5, Ottawa 2
N.Y. Rangers 2, Detroit 1, OT
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 1
Toronto 5, Carolina 4
Nashville 2, St. Louis 0
Dallas 6, Calgary 4
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.