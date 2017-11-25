  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/25 13:51
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 3 .850
Detroit 12 6 .667 4
Cleveland 12 7 .632
Toronto 11 7 .611 5
Philadelphia 10 7 .588
Indiana 11 8 .579
Washington 10 8 .556 6
New York 10 8 .556 6
Milwaukee 9 8 .529
Miami 9 9 .500 7
Charlotte 8 10 .444 8
Orlando 8 11 .421
Brooklyn 6 12 .333 10
Atlanta 4 15 .211 12½
Chicago 3 14 .176 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Houston 14 4 .778
Golden State 14 5 .737 ½
San Antonio 11 7 .611 3
Minnesota 11 8 .579
Portland 11 8 .579
New Orleans 11 8 .579
Denver 11 8 .579
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444 6
Utah 8 11 .421
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421
Memphis 7 11 .389 7
L.A. Clippers 6 11 .353
Phoenix 7 13 .350 8
Sacramento 5 13 .278 9
Dallas 4 15 .211 10½

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Portland 127, Brooklyn 125

Atlanta 116, New York 104

Boston 118, Orlando 103

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99

Detroit 99, Oklahoma City 98

Indiana 107, Toronto 104

Miami 109, Minnesota 97

Denver 104, Memphis 92

New Orleans 115, Phoenix 91

Golden State 143, Chicago 94

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.