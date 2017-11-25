Peru prosecutors probe ex-president Toledo in new bribe case

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru's attorney general's office says it is investigating former President Alejandro Toledo for allegedly taking millions of dollars in bribes from the Brazilian company Camargo Correa in exchange for a highway construction contract.

Toledo, who governed from 2001 to 2006, is already wanted in Peru for allegedly taking $20 million in bribes from Odebrecht, another Brazilian construction company at the center of a continent-wide corruption scandal.

In the new case, investigators have detected a payment of at least $3.9 million that Camargo Correa made to Toledo through an offshore account scheme with the money ending up in the account of a friend of the ex-president, prosecutors said in a statement.

Attempts to reach Camargo Correa and Toledo for comment weren't successful. In the past the Toledo has denied taking bribes.