All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 22 16 4 2 34 84 57 Toronto 24 15 8 1 31 86 73 Boston 21 10 7 4 24 58 62 Detroit 23 10 9 4 24 66 66 Ottawa 21 8 7 6 22 66 72 Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80 Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73 Buffalo 23 6 13 4 16 55 80 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 23 15 7 1 31 68 55 New Jersey 22 13 5 4 30 72 68 N.Y. Islanders 22 13 7 2 28 82 73 Washington 24 13 10 1 27 70 73 N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 74 69 Pittsburgh 24 11 10 3 25 64 84 Carolina 21 9 8 4 22 62 64 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 23 16 6 1 33 78 60 Winnipeg 22 14 5 3 31 73 58 Nashville 22 14 6 2 30 70 62 Minnesota 22 11 8 3 25 67 61 Colorado 21 11 8 2 24 71 68 Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56 Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 21 14 6 1 29 77 64 Los Angeles 22 12 8 2 26 65 52 Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64 Vancouver 23 11 9 3 25 63 64 San Jose 21 11 8 2 24 54 50 Anaheim 22 10 9 3 23 61 64 Edmonton 23 8 13 2 18 60 77 Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2

Columbus 5, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Rangers 2, Detroit 1, OT

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 1

Toronto 5, Carolina 4

Nashville 2, St. Louis 0

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.