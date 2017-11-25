|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Toronto
|11
|6
|.647
|4½
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|.588
|5½
|New York
|10
|8
|.556
|6
|Brooklyn
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Miami
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Charlotte
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Orlando
|8
|11
|.421
|2½
|Atlanta
|4
|15
|.211
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Indiana
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Antonio
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|New Orleans
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Memphis
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Dallas
|4
|15
|.211
|10½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Portland
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Denver
|10
|8
|.556
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|10
|.444
|2½
|Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|3
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Phoenix
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Sacramento
|5
|13
|.278
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Friday's Games
Portland 127, Brooklyn 125
Atlanta 116, New York 104
Boston 118, Orlando 103
Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99
Detroit 99, Oklahoma City 98
Miami 109, Minnesota 97
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.