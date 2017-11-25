  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/25 11:30
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 3 .850
Toronto 11 6 .647
Philadelphia 10 7 .588
New York 10 8 .556 6
Brooklyn 6 12 .333 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 8 .556
Miami 9 9 .500 1
Charlotte 8 10 .444 2
Orlando 8 11 .421
Atlanta 4 15 .211
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 12 6 .667
Cleveland 12 7 .632 ½
Indiana 10 8 .556 2
Milwaukee 9 8 .529
Chicago 3 13 .188 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 14 4 .778
San Antonio 11 7 .611 3
New Orleans 10 8 .556 4
Memphis 7 10 .412
Dallas 4 15 .211 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 8 .579
Portland 11 8 .579
Denver 10 8 .556 ½
Oklahoma City 8 10 .444
Utah 8 11 .421 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 5 .722
L.A. Lakers 8 11 .421
Phoenix 7 12 .368
L.A. Clippers 6 11 .353
Sacramento 5 13 .278 8

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Portland 127, Brooklyn 125

Atlanta 116, New York 104

Boston 118, Orlando 103

Cleveland 100, Charlotte 99

Detroit 99, Oklahoma City 98

Indiana 107, Toronto 104

Miami 109, Minnesota 97

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Houston, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.