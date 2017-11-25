All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 22 16 4 2 34 84 57 New Jersey 22 13 5 4 30 72 68 Columbus 22 14 7 1 29 63 53 Toronto 23 14 8 1 29 81 69 N.Y. Islanders 22 13 7 2 28 82 73 Washington 24 13 10 1 27 70 73 Pittsburgh 24 11 10 3 25 64 84 Boston 21 10 7 4 24 58 62 N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 72 68 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 65 64 Carolina 20 9 7 4 22 58 59 Ottawa 20 8 6 6 22 64 67 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80 Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73 Buffalo 22 5 13 4 14 52 79 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58 Winnipeg 22 14 5 3 31 73 58 Vegas 21 14 6 1 29 77 64 Nashville 21 13 6 2 28 68 62 Los Angeles 22 12 8 2 26 65 52 Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64 Minnesota 22 11 8 3 25 67 61 Vancouver 23 11 9 3 25 63 64 San Jose 21 11 8 2 24 54 50 Colorado 21 11 8 2 24 71 68 Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56 Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65 Anaheim 22 10 9 3 23 61 64 Edmonton 22 8 12 2 18 59 74 Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT

New Jersey 3, Vancouver 2

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.