Violin construction: creating a new industry in Taiwan from a classic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There is a resurgence of interest in learning the craft of violin making with Taiwan materials and methods, reports CNA.

The Department of Wood Science and Design at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology is now holding workshops on how to make a violin by hand.

Assistant Professor, Lung Wei (龍暐) established this class because in places like Italy, he said, violins, harps, and basses are all made independently in highly specialized workshops, whereas in Pingtung however the three instruments are produced under one roof. What's more, said Lung, there's no reason the craft should not be equally specialized in Taiwan.

In Taiwan, Professor Lung stressed, string players must be capable of not only fixing their own instruments but also other player's instruments, a talent that is not normally asked of musicians elsewhere.

Interestingly, remarked Professor Lung, not many have attempted to build instruments from the naturally occurring wood in Taiwan where ideal wood is plentiful, for instance from one of the many types of coniferous trees, like the false cypress, Chamaecyparis taiwanensis (扁柏), or the fragrant fir. These instruments would not only meet international standards but also form a new industry in Taiwan.

The great potential of a new industry and tradition is the precise purpose of versing students in this craft.

Instrument making is entering the curriculum and specialty of the Wood Science Department at the school.

After the first workshop session, students introduced their instruments, gave them names, and gave a performance with their new instruments.