High temperatures expected after this rainy weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Don't pack up summer clothes quite yet, the Central Weather Bureau says there are warm fronts and more cold snaps on the way for the entire island over the coming week, reports CNA.

The lowest temperature around the island was noted around dawn today in Su-ao of Yilan County at 16.8 degrees, a slight increase from yesterday, but overall still cold.

Today and tomorrow will continue rainy and cold.

The weather begins to budge Sunday night however and by Tuesday there will be considerably warmer temperatures. Cities on the west coast can expect temperatures exceeding 30 degrees.

Summer hasn't left quite yet.

According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), Taipei and northern Taiwan will be increasingly precipitous today with an even chillier evening ahead.

Central Taiwan can expect even more cloud cover and crisp temperatures with moments of precipitation throughout the day.

South Taiwan will see slightly less cloud coverage and slighter warmer temperatures.

The whole of Taiwan will experience warming temperatures and clearer skies from Monday and can expect stable weather through Thursday. Come Friday another wind of precipitous, chilly weather is headed this way.