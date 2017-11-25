Chris Spring leads Canada's 1-2 finish in bobsled World Cup

WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP) — Chris Spring and Neville Wright won a World Cup two-man bobsled race on Friday night, leading a gold-silver finish for the host Canadians.

Spring and Wright barely held off countrymen Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, winning by just two-hundredths of a second. Latvia got the bronze, after Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens posted the second-best times in both heats.

Kripps is the World Cup overall two-man points leader after three races, just ahead of Spring.

Nick Cunningham and Ryan Bailey were the top U.S. sled, grabbing 11th. Cunningham slipped to fourth in the overall World Cup standings.

The third women's race of the season was scheduled for later Friday night.

...