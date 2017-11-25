All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 22 16 4 2 34 84 57 9-2-1 7-2-1 4-1-0 Columbus 22 14 7 1 29 63 53 7-4-0 7-3-1 4-2-0 Toronto 23 14 8 1 29 81 69 8-4-0 6-4-1 5-1-1 New Jersey 21 12 5 4 28 69 66 5-3-2 7-2-2 1-1-0 N.Y. Islanders 22 13 7 2 28 82 73 7-0-2 6-7-0 4-3-0 Washington 24 13 10 1 27 70 73 8-4-0 5-6-1 3-2-0 Pittsburgh 24 11 10 3 25 64 84 6-2-1 5-8-2 2-1-0 Boston 21 10 7 4 24 58 62 6-3-2 4-4-2 0-1-2 N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 72 68 8-4-2 3-5-0 2-3-2 Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 65 64 4-3-3 6-6-0 3-5-0 Carolina 20 9 7 4 22 58 59 4-3-3 5-4-1 2-2-1 Ottawa 20 8 6 6 22 64 67 4-4-5 4-2-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 23 8 9 6 22 65 70 4-4-4 4-5-2 1-0-2 Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80 4-5-2 4-7-1 4-1-1 Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73 5-3-2 3-8-0 3-3-1 Buffalo 22 5 13 4 14 52 79 2-7-1 3-6-3 2-2-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58 8-2-0 8-3-1 3-0-0 Winnipeg 22 14 5 3 31 73 58 7-2-1 7-3-2 4-1-0 Vegas 21 14 6 1 29 77 64 9-1-0 5-5-1 6-1-0 Nashville 21 13 6 2 28 68 62 8-1-1 5-5-1 5-1-1 Los Angeles 22 12 8 2 26 65 52 6-5-2 6-3-0 2-3-1 Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64 6-5-0 6-3-1 3-2-0 Vancouver 22 11 8 3 25 61 61 3-5-3 8-3-0 3-4-0 Minnesota 22 11 8 3 25 67 61 6-3-2 5-5-1 3-3-0 San Jose 21 11 8 2 24 54 50 6-6-1 5-2-1 4-1-2 Colorado 21 11 8 2 24 71 68 7-1-1 4-7-1 3-4-1 Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56 5-4-1 5-4-2 2-4-0 Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65 8-2-0 3-8-1 1-6-0 Anaheim 22 10 9 3 23 61 64 6-7-2 4-2-1 3-2-2 Edmonton 22 8 12 2 18 59 74 4-7-0 4-5-2 2-1-0 Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89 1-7-1 4-9-2 0-3-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Islanders 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO

Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1

Washington 3, Tampa Bay 1

Vegas 5, San Jose 4, OT

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.