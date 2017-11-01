I-Mei holds direct hiring in Manila

MANILA (Taiwan News) -- After two days recruiting in the southern Philippine city of Davao, I-Mei Foods arrived in Manila, the capital in the north of the country, to hold another two-day recruiting event.

As the country’s capital, Manila has always been the most popular place to hold recruiting events among companies all over the world, attracting workers nationwide seeking overseas employment opportunities.

According to figures provided by Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), I-Mei’s recruitment attracted hundreds of applicants. Five hundred applicants met preliminary qualifications and will be interviewed Friday and Saturday.

According to Jack Cheng, the Advisor of I-Mei Foods International Recruitment, the company is planning to hire two hundred Filipino workers during the recruitment drive held in Davao and Manila.

Usually, Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who want to work in Taiwan have to find a job through broker agencies because they cannot locate job openings on their own. They are often asked to pay a hefty broker fee in advance before going to Taiwan.

In an effort to carry out corporate social responsibility, I-Mei CEO Luis Ko decided to engage in the direct hiring of Filipino workers to spare them the burden of these brokerage fees.

During recruitment activities, many former I-Mei employees came to the interview. In an interview with Taiwan News, Leomar Sumagit and Jefferson Tatum, who have worked in I-Mei’s Popsicle Products Department for three years, said they are keen to work for the company again, and they registered for this recruitment right away upon learning the company they used to work for is holding a direct hiring in Manila.

When asked if they are seeking other job opportunities in Taiwan or any other countries in the world, both of them answered with a resounding “no, only I-Mei." They added with a smile that especially when this direct hiring will save them a great amount of money, “We are I-Mei men!”