|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|21
|16
|3
|2
|34
|83
|54
|Columbus
|22
|14
|7
|1
|29
|63
|53
|Toronto
|23
|14
|8
|1
|29
|81
|69
|New Jersey
|21
|12
|5
|4
|28
|69
|66
|N.Y. Islanders
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|77
|69
|Washington
|23
|12
|10
|1
|25
|67
|72
|Pittsburgh
|24
|11
|10
|3
|25
|64
|84
|Boston
|21
|10
|7
|4
|24
|58
|62
|N.Y. Rangers
|22
|11
|9
|2
|24
|72
|68
|Detroit
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|65
|64
|Carolina
|20
|9
|7
|4
|22
|58
|59
|Ottawa
|20
|8
|6
|6
|22
|64
|67
|Philadelphia
|22
|8
|9
|5
|21
|61
|65
|Montreal
|23
|8
|12
|3
|19
|54
|80
|Florida
|21
|8
|11
|2
|18
|63
|73
|Buffalo
|22
|5
|13
|4
|14
|52
|79
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|22
|16
|5
|1
|33
|78
|58
|Winnipeg
|22
|14
|5
|3
|31
|73
|58
|Nashville
|21
|13
|6
|2
|28
|68
|62
|Vegas
|20
|13
|6
|1
|27
|72
|60
|Los Angeles
|22
|12
|8
|2
|26
|65
|52
|Calgary
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|62
|64
|Vancouver
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|61
|61
|Minnesota
|22
|11
|8
|3
|25
|67
|61
|Colorado
|21
|11
|8
|2
|24
|71
|68
|San Jose
|20
|11
|8
|1
|23
|50
|45
|Chicago
|21
|10
|8
|3
|23
|63
|56
|Dallas
|22
|11
|10
|1
|23
|61
|65
|Anaheim
|22
|10
|9
|3
|23
|61
|64
|Edmonton
|22
|8
|12
|2
|18
|59
|74
|Arizona
|24
|5
|16
|3
|13
|59
|89
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2, SO
Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 1
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.
Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.