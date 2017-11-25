  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/11/25 06:41
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 1, Velez Sarsfield 0

Wednesday's Match

River Plate 2, Santa Fe 0

Thursday's Match

Velez Sarsfield 0, Godoy Cruz 1

Friday's Matches

Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 1

CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Huracan

Saturday's Matches

Colon vs. Tigre

Patronato Parana vs. Santa Fe

Belgrano vs. Gimnasia

San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos Jrs

Sunday's Matches

Racing Club vs. Independiente

Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus

Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman

River Plate vs. Newell's

Monday's Matches

Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors

Arsenal vs. Talleres

Velez Sarsfield vs. Olimpo