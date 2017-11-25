BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan 1, Velez Sarsfield 0
|Wednesday's Match
River Plate 2, Santa Fe 0
|Thursday's Match
Velez Sarsfield 0, Godoy Cruz 1
|Friday's Matches
Banfield 0, Defensa y Justicia 1
CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Huracan
|Saturday's Matches
Colon vs. Tigre
Patronato Parana vs. Santa Fe
Belgrano vs. Gimnasia
San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos Jrs
|Sunday's Matches
Racing Club vs. Independiente
Godoy Cruz vs. Lanus
Estudiantes vs. Atletico Tucuman
River Plate vs. Newell's
|Monday's Matches
Rosario Central vs. Boca Juniors
Arsenal vs. Talleres
Velez Sarsfield vs. Olimpo