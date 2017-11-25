  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/11/25 06:41
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Friday's Match

West Ham 1, Leicester 1

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke

Man United vs. Brighton

Tottenham vs. West Brom

Swansea vs. Bournemouth

Newcastle vs. Watford

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Sunday's Matches

Southampton vs. Everton

Burnley vs. Arsenal

Huddersfield vs. Man City

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Millwall 0, Hull 0

Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1

Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Derby 2, QPR 0

Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 2

Bolton 2, Reading 2

Wednesday's Matches

Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1

Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0

Saturday's Matches

Barnsley vs. Leeds

Wolverhampton vs. Bolton

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham vs. Millwall

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland

Norwich vs. Preston

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich

Hull vs. Bristol City

Middlesbrough vs. Derby

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham

Sunday's Match

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff

Monday's Match

QPR vs. Brentford

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Northampton 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1

Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4

Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Rochdale 1

Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0

Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1

Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2

Wigan 3, Doncaster 0

Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Saturday's Matches

Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton

Southend vs. Oxford United

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth

Shrewsbury vs. Bradford

Blackburn vs. Bristol Rovers

Northampton vs. Bury

Rochdale vs. Peterborough

Gillingham vs. Oldham

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool

Rotherham vs. Wigan

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0

Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2

Yeovil 1, Notts County 1

Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0

Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0

Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4

Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0

Stevenage 1, Coventry 1

Newport County 1, Barnet 2

Morecambe 0, Crewe 1

Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1

Chesterfield 3, Forest Green Rovers 2

Saturday's Matches

Mansfield Town vs. Chesterfield

Forest Green Rovers vs. Cheltenham

Wycombe vs. Yeovil

Crewe vs. Luton Town

Lincoln City vs. Port Vale

Notts County vs. Colchester

Barnet vs. Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage

Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley

Carlisle vs. Morecambe

Coventry vs. Crawley Town

Swindon vs. Newport County