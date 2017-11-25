Aspas penalty gives Celta 1-0 win over Leganes in Spain

VIGO, Spain (AP) — Iago Aspas scored a penalty to give Celta Vigo a 1-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league on Friday.

Aspas fired his spot kick just inside the post in the 27th minute after Leganes' Erik Moran fouled Jonathan "Jonny" Castro from behind in the area.

Aspas continued his strong season by taking his tally to seven goals through 13 rounds. The 30-year-old striker has flourished during both his stints with Celta, despite disappointing for Liverpool in the 2014-15 season before eventually returning to his boyhood club.

His goals have earned Aspas six appearances for Spain in 2017 as he competes to win a spot on its World Cup squad for next summer.

Leganes also lost two players to injury during the match. Midfielder Darko Brasanac had to be substituted in the 23rd and defender Dimitrios Siovas left in the 58th with an apparent leg injury.

The visitors, however, stayed in contention thanks to the fine goalkeeping of Ivan Cuellar, and both Alexander Szymanowski and Miguel Angel Guerrero sent shots inches from the upright in the final minutes.

"We are working well at home and winning points, but I personally don't feel good about the game because they had opportunities to tie at the end," Celta defender Hugo Mallo said. "We shouldn't have suffered so much after having such clear opportunities on the break to finish off the match."

Celta moved into eighth place, one spot ahead of Leganes.

After only losing twice in the first nine rounds, Leganes has now lost four straight.