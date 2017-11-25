Green Bay beats No. 24 Arizona State women in Cancun, 61-48

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Allie LeClaire scored 18 points, Jessica Lindstrom added 17 and Green Bay rolled to a 61-48 victory over No. 24 Arizona State on Friday at the Cancun Challenge.

LeClaire made 8 of 11 from the field, and Lindstrom was 7-of-14 shooting and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Green Bay (5-0) shot 51 percent from the field and outrebounded the Sun Devils 39-23.

Robbi Ryan and Jamie Ruden came off the bench, combining for 25 points to lead Arizona State (4-2), which lost to seventh-ranked Mississippi State 65-57 in a tournament opener on Thursday. Ryan scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and Ruden made 5 of 11 field goals. Courtney Ekmark led the Sun Devil starters with eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

LeClaire scored six points and Lindstrom added five as Green Bay outscored Arizona State 19-9 in the third quarter.

Ruden had the first four points of the fourth to pull the Sun Devils to 48-36 with eight minutes left, but they didn't get closer.