Mexican rights worker kidnapped; 2nd attack in a week

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Assailants have kidnapped an official of the human rights office of the western Mexico state of Jalisco in the second attack on rights workers in less than a week.

The National Human Rights Commission called on authorities to locate the Jalisco official, whom the commission did not name.

Local media said gunmen stopped the official Friday when he was driving to the offices of the state rights commission and apparently abducted him

On Monday, gunmen in Baja California Sur state killed the head of that state's human rights commission, Silvestre de la Toba Camacho, and his son.

Each state has a governmental rights commission, and there is also one on the federal level.

The commissions can issue non-binding recommendations about abuses by public servants.