BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/11/25 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 124.00 126.60 124.00 124.80 Up .25
Mar 127.00 130.40 126.95 127.55 Up .55
May 129.25 132.65 129.25 129.85 Up .60
Jul 131.70 135.00 131.65 132.15 Up .55
Sep 134.00 137.30 133.95 134.45 Up .55
Dec 137.70 140.65 137.30 137.80 Up .55
Mar 140.95 143.20 140.60 141.10 Up .55
May 145.15 145.15 143.10 143.10 Up .55
Jul 147.05 147.05 145.00 145.00 Up .50
Sep 148.90 148.90 146.85 146.85 Up .50
Dec 151.60 151.60 149.60 149.60 Up .45
Mar 154.30 154.30 152.30 152.30 Up .40
May 153.95 Up .40
Jul 155.70 Up .40
Sep 156.95 Up .40