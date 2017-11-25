New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|124.00
|126.60
|124.00
|124.80
|Up
|.25
|Mar
|127.00
|130.40
|126.95
|127.55
|Up
|.55
|May
|129.25
|132.65
|129.25
|129.85
|Up
|.60
|Jul
|131.70
|135.00
|131.65
|132.15
|Up
|.55
|Sep
|134.00
|137.30
|133.95
|134.45
|Up
|.55
|Dec
|137.70
|140.65
|137.30
|137.80
|Up
|.55
|Mar
|140.95
|143.20
|140.60
|141.10
|Up
|.55
|May
|145.15
|145.15
|143.10
|143.10
|Up
|.55
|Jul
|147.05
|147.05
|145.00
|145.00
|Up
|.50
|Sep
|148.90
|148.90
|146.85
|146.85
|Up
|.50
|Dec
|151.60
|151.60
|149.60
|149.60
|Up
|.45
|Mar
|154.30
|154.30
|152.30
|152.30
|Up
|.40
|May
|153.95
|Up
|.40
|Jul
|155.70
|Up
|.40
|Sep
|156.95
|Up
|.40