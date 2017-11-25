Vivians helps No. 7 Mississippi State women rout Columbia

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 23 points while Teaira McCowan added 21 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 7 Mississippi State rout Columbia 90-54 on Friday at the Cancun Challenge.

Mississippi State (5-0) only led 22-20 after the first quarter and by eight at the half before blowing the game open in the third.

The Lady Bulldogs were up 50-39 midway through the third before McCowan and Vivians took over. The 6-foot-7 McCowan scored the first seven points during a 16-4 run and Vivians made consecutive 3-pointers for a 66-43 advantage.

The lead ballooned to 37 in the fourth.

Camille Zimmerman had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Columbia (2-4).

BIG PICTURE:

Columbia: The Lady Bulldogs were the highest ranked team that Columbia has ever faced. The Lions fell to 0-8 all-time against the Top 25. ... It was just Columbia's second game ever against an SEC school — losing to Alabama 81-45 on Nov. 26, 2004. ... Zimmerman is the 29th player in Ivy League women's basketball history to score over 1,500 points.

Mississippi State: The Lady Bulldogs held a 44-35 rebound advantage, shot 47 percent from the field and had 19 assists on its 34 baskets.

UP NEXT:

Columbia plays No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday.

Mississippi State plays Green Bay on Saturday.