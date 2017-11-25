Sheriff Arpaio pursued case to hurt Sen. Flake, lawsuit says

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit set to go to trial next month marks the latest legal action brought against former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio over allegations he pursued a trumped-up criminal case to get publicity and embarrass an adversary.

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake's adult son alleges Arpaio pursued felony animal cruelty charges against him and his then-wife in a bid to do political damage to the senator.

The couple were charged in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs in 2014 at a kennel operated by the younger Flake's in-laws.

The charges were dismissed after an expert determined the kennel's air conditioner failed because it wasn't properly maintained.

Lawyers for Arpaio have denied that the sheriff's office tried to connect the senator to the dog deaths.

The trial is scheduled for Dec. 5.