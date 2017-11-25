Iran decries 'adventurous' Saudi crown prince's 'mistakes'

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's official IRNA news agency is reporting that the country's Foreign Ministry has taken aim at Saudi Arabia's "adventurous" Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, urging him to recall the fate of the region's autocratic rulers.

The Friday report quotes Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying "The mistakes by the adventurous Saudi crown prince, the latest of which is the scandalous intervention in Lebanese domestic affairs, have caused trouble even for their traditional allies."

The report added that Ghasemi said Saudi crown prince's earlier remarks calling Iran's supreme leader the "new Hitler" were "immature, misjudged and worthless."

Tensions spiked between two countries after a missile fired by Yemen's Shiite rebels, believed by Saudi Arabia to have been supplied by Iran, was intercepted outside Riyadh on Nov 4.